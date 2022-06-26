Dr. Chain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Chain, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Chain, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School.
Dr. Chain works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Consultants Midwest P.A.10777 Nall Ave Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 469-0110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chain?
I have been going to Dr. Chain for years. She is a remarkable individual, caring, intelligent and in particular a great dermatology doctor. She has helped me many times from turning spots and growths before they turn cancerous. Jack
About Dr. Rebecca Chain, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1376786780
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chain works at
Dr. Chain has seen patients for Dermatitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.