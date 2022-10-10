See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Cerrato works at Dr. Nora Carroll Meenaghan , MD in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mayo Friedlis, MD
Dr. Mayo Friedlis, MD
10 (159)
View Profile
Dr. Jonathan Lawless, DO
Dr. Jonathan Lawless, DO
4 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
10 (64)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Center
    301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 659-2800
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Lutherville Personal Physicians
    1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 659-2800
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cerrato?

    Oct 10, 2022
    Dr. Rebecca Cerrato is the doctor you want, if you need foot or ankle surgery. Dr. Cerrato did a corrective arch reconstruction on my left foot in March 2022. She never appeared rushed to get to her next appointment. Dr. Cerrato listened to my concerns, answered my questions and explained the various procedures necessary to correct my foot problems. She even invited me to call her later, if I had additional questions. Because of her air of confidence in her ability to help me, I was certain she would be the surgeon to do my corrective arch reconstruction. Her apparent compassion for my situation was comforting and confirmed my decision to allow her to do my surgery. The pain that I had for four years is now gone. Other than being an orthopedic surgeon of the highest skill level, Dr. Cerrato is personable and communicates clearly. I have recommended Dr. Cerrato to family, friends and any strangers who say they have foot problems.
    — Oct 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cerrato to family and friends

    Dr. Cerrato's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cerrato

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, MD.

    About Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740447507
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerrato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cerrato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cerrato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cerrato has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cerrato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerrato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerrato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerrato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerrato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.