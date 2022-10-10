Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerrato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Cerrato works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 659-2800Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
Lutherville Personal Physicians1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 659-2800Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cerrato?
Dr. Rebecca Cerrato is the doctor you want, if you need foot or ankle surgery. Dr. Cerrato did a corrective arch reconstruction on my left foot in March 2022. She never appeared rushed to get to her next appointment. Dr. Cerrato listened to my concerns, answered my questions and explained the various procedures necessary to correct my foot problems. She even invited me to call her later, if I had additional questions. Because of her air of confidence in her ability to help me, I was certain she would be the surgeon to do my corrective arch reconstruction. Her apparent compassion for my situation was comforting and confirmed my decision to allow her to do my surgery. The pain that I had for four years is now gone. Other than being an orthopedic surgeon of the highest skill level, Dr. Cerrato is personable and communicates clearly. I have recommended Dr. Cerrato to family, friends and any strangers who say they have foot problems.
About Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1740447507
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerrato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerrato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cerrato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerrato works at
Dr. Cerrato has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cerrato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerrato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerrato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerrato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerrato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.