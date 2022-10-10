Overview

Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD.



Dr. Cerrato works at Dr. Nora Carroll Meenaghan , MD in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.