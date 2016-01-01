Dr. Rebecca Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Castro, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Castro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seguin, TX. They completed their residency with University Hospital S Tx Med Center
Dr. Castro works at
Locations
-
1
Teddy Buerger Center1215 E Court St # 106, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 401-1367
-
2
Teddy Buerger Center1215 E Court St # 106, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 401-1367
Hospital Affiliations
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Majoris Health Systems
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Omni
- Superior HealthPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castro?
About Dr. Rebecca Castro, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1326159799
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro works at
Dr. Castro has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castro speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.