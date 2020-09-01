Overview

Dr. Rebecca Bruce, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roeland Park, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Bruce works at Optum - Family Medicine in Roeland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.