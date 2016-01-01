Overview

Dr. Rebecca Brown, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at ROGER WILLIMS SENIOR HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Fibromyalgia and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.