Dr. Rebecca Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Eastern Va Med School
Ora Dentistry Spa421 N Rodeo Dr Ph 1, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 432-6640Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Brown is an incredible doctor. I went to several obgyns in LA and she was the only one to take my pain seriously and treat me correctly. She’s truly a brilliant doctor and a savvy clinician. I couldnt recommend her higher!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- Eastern Va Med School
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.