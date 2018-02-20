Overview

Dr. Rebecca Brightman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Brightman works at Ohio Health Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.