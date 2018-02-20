Dr. Rebecca Brightman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brightman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Brightman, MD
Dr. Rebecca Brightman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Brightman works at
Ohiohealth Neurological Physicians3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2001, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 533-5500
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Brightman?
I will be having my third back surgery soon and Dr Brightman is an excellent surgeon. She’s very nice and easy to talk to. She won’t preform a surgery unless it’s absolutely necessary. Her staff is very nice and welcoming
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1891789236
- Oh State University Hospital
- Ohio State University
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Brightman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brightman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brightman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brightman works at
Dr. Brightman has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brightman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Brightman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brightman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brightman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brightman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.