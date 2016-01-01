See All Podiatrists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Rebecca Brickman, DPM

Podiatry Sports Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rebecca Brickman, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Brickman works at Pacific Podiatry Group in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Newtown, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma Office
    7808 Pacific Ave Ste 1, Tacoma, WA 98408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 473-5566
  2. 2
    Community Health Associates
    153 S Main St, Newtown, CT 06470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 426-7060
  3. 3
    15703 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 531-2123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rebecca Brickman, DPM

    • Podiatry Sports Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1407886617
    Education & Certifications

    • St Barnabas Med Ctr
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Brickman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brickman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brickman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brickman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

