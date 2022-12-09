Dr. Rebecca Braunstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braunstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Braunstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Braunstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Braunstein works at
Locations
-
1
Broward Health Physician Group1625 SE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 831-2760Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braunstein?
I am treated like a human being and my doctor is concerned, thoughtful, and smart. She actually cares about me and I can feel the difference from other endocrinologists. I feel safe and I love that she diminished the number of meds I now use and with her treatment, have better results with my diabetes, much better. Telehealth visits make me happy that I don't have to drive downtown to see her. If my labs are done and my PCP also takes care of me, I am good to go.
About Dr. Rebecca Braunstein, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1790047678
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braunstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braunstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braunstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braunstein works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Braunstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braunstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braunstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braunstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.