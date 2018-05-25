Overview

Dr. Rebecca Boyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.



Dr. Boyer works at Women's Health Care in Newburyport, MA with other offices in Haverhill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Fluid Contrast Ultrasound and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.