Dr. Rebecca Boudreaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boudreaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Boudreaux, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Boudreaux, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
Dr. Boudreaux works at
Locations
-
1
Baton Rouge Office500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 201-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boudreaux?
Dr. R. Boudreaux is professional, but she is personal enough to make her patients feel comfortable. She puts patients at ease with genuine conversation while gently performing the exams.
About Dr. Rebecca Boudreaux, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1295752087
Education & Certifications
- LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boudreaux has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boudreaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boudreaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boudreaux works at
Dr. Boudreaux has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boudreaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Boudreaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boudreaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boudreaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boudreaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.