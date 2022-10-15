Overview

Dr. Rebecca Booth, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Booth works at Women's First of Louisville in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.