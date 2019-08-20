Dr. Rebecca Bobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Bobo, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Bobo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Bobo works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Vision Institute1050 SE Monterey Rd, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Florida Vision Institute1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Port St Lucie1751 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 337-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Tradition10050 SW Innovation Way, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 345-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bobo?
I was very pleased with Dr. Bobo. The drops are too expensive to handle though. The african american receptionist is always "very rude." By phone and in person. I should have reported her last year, but thought to give her another try. It would help your business to have people at the front desk to be more pleasant to patients helping to pay her salary.
About Dr. Rebecca Bobo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083769939
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- University of Florida
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bobo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bobo works at
Dr. Bobo speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.