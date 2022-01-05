Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Barry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Barry, MD is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Barry works at
Locations
Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery Group of Northern Virginia, PLLC243 Church St NW Ste 200C, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (703) 938-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Barry for many years (12+). I have always found her staff to be very efficient. I love that appoints are always on time, thorough, but quick. I think Dr. Barry is very personable and patient as she explains what she's doing or answers my questions. She's excellent!
About Dr. Rebecca Barry, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry works at
Dr. Barry has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.