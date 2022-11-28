Dr. Rebecca Barrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Barrington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Barrington, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Texas Hlth Scis Ctr
Dr. Barrington works at
Locations
-
1
Kerrville694 Hill Country Dr, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 792-3434Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrington?
Dr. Barrington is a highly skilled professional in her field, and you can tell that saving lives through medicine is her passion. She keeps up with the latest studies and treatment protocols, is caring and compassionate, a good listener and able to explain things well. Her staff is well-trained and friendly. She fearlessly takes on recalcitrant insurance companies and works hard to find grants to help offset the financial burden of treatment. One of the best specialists I've ever known. I feel relieved to be in her care.
About Dr. Rebecca Barrington, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1538180088
Education & Certifications
- U Texas Hlth Scis Ctr
- Duke University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrington works at
Dr. Barrington has seen patients for Anemia, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.