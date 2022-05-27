Dr. Rebecca Baine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Baine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Baine, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Baine works at
Locations
North Austin Pediatrics P.A.12201 Renfert Way Ste 110, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 491-5125
North Austin Pediatrics1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 100 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 259-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baine is knowledgeable. Makes you feel welcome, genuine doctor.
About Dr. Rebecca Baine, MD
- Pediatrics
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.