Dr. Rebecca Baine, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Baine, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Baine works at North Austin Pediatrics in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    North Austin Pediatrics P.A.
    12201 Renfert Way Ste 110, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 491-5125
    North Austin Pediatrics
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 100 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 259-0900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 27, 2022
    Dr Baine is knowledgeable. Makes you feel welcome, genuine doctor.
    Andres Rodriguez — May 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca Baine, MD
    About Dr. Rebecca Baine, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144609348
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Baine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

