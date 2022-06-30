Overview

Dr. Rebecca Azeff, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodstock, GA. They graduated from University of Louisville School of Dentistry.



Dr. Azeff works at Dental Care at Rose Creek in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.