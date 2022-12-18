See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Rebecca Ascunce, MD

Cardiology
5 (248)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Ascunce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Ascunce works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Wheezing and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Defects
Wheezing
Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Heart Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Heart Palpitations
Shortness of Breath
Chest Pain
Dyslipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Ventricular Septal Defect
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Angina
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Diseases
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Dissection
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Heart Valve Diseases
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impella Device
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Medication Management
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peptic Ulcer
Pericarditis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Hypertension
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Fibrillation
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 248 ratings
    Patient Ratings (248)
    5 Star
    (238)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 18, 2022
    She is a good listener.
    — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Rebecca Ascunce, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124203773
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Memorial Hospital|New York University Medical Ctr
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Cardiovascular Disease
