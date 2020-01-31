Dr. Rebecca Ascher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ascher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Ascher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Ascher, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Endocrine Health1121 US Highway 22 Ste 205, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 237-4108
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very smart and engaging. She answers technical questions clearly. I feel confident in her expertise and competence.
About Dr. Rebecca Ascher, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
