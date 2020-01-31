Overview

Dr. Rebecca Ascher, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Ascher works at New York Bariatric Group in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.