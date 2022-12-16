Overview

Dr. Rebecca Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chesterton, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.



Dr. Anderson works at Lakeshore Bone and Joint Institute in Chesterton, IN with other offices in Portage, IN and Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.