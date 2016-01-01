Dr. Rebecca Ameduri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ameduri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Ameduri, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Ameduri, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Ameduri works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cardiology200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 218-8044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ameduri?
About Dr. Rebecca Ameduri, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1861696569
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Pediatric Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ameduri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ameduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ameduri works at
Dr. Ameduri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ameduri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ameduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ameduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.