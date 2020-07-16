Dr. Rebecca Aft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Aft, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Aft, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Christian Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 5F, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-2280
-
2
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-5000
-
3
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-0063
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery about 8 years ago and the problem never returned. I think she is outstanding.
About Dr. Rebecca Aft, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1164440897
Education & Certifications
- Washington Center / School of Medicine
- General Surgery
