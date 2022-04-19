Dr. Rebeca-Ann Weinstock, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebeca-Ann Weinstock, DDS
Overview
Dr. Rebeca-Ann Weinstock, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winter Springs, FL.
Dr. Weinstock works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Jesup Dental Care1173 E State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Directions (407) 987-2899
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstock?
She did a great job on my teeth, very professional, nice and would recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Rebeca-Ann Weinstock, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1619169083
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstock accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weinstock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weinstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstock works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.