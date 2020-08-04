Dr. Reay Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reay Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Reay Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Atlanta Ophthalmology Associates5730 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-1194
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown has a kind, friendly demeanor and has been tops in his field for decades. It’s amazing to have someone of his caliber in ATL. He explains things well (using data, diagrams and models), answers all questions completely, and I have total confidence in his assessments and recommendations.
About Dr. Reay Brown, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1275693459
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.