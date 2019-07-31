Dr. Reatha Mary Williams, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reatha Mary Williams, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Lourdes Physician Group Women's Health5000 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Bldg 10, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-7801
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Dr Williams is extremely knowledgeable, friendly, compassionate and takes the time to explain everything and answer all your questions. The office staff is friendly as well. Dr. Williams made a difficult situation as easy as possible. Being an RN myself, I have every confidence in her as a medical professional.
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
