Overview

Dr. Reatha Mary Williams, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Williams works at Women's Health in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.