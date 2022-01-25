Dr. Wittek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reagan Wittek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reagan Wittek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Locations
Mid America Physician Services LLC5401 College Blvd Ste 100, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 541-1046
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wittek is AWESOME! I am so happy that I switched and picked her as my OB. She listens and she is very non-judgmental.
About Dr. Reagan Wittek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295817492
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wittek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wittek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wittek speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittek.
