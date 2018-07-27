Dr. Reagan Saig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reagan Saig, MD
Overview
Dr. Reagan Saig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Saig works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas UT OBGYN Center300 20th Ave N Ste 302, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-2988
Saint Thomas West Hospital Lab2000 Church St, Nashville, TN 37236 Directions (615) 284-2988
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Saig to my friends and family. She is very caring and always answered any questions I had.
About Dr. Reagan Saig, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saig accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saig works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Saig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saig.
