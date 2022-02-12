See All Vascular Surgeons in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Reagan Ross, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Reagan Ross, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Ross works at Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery
    2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery
    9868 Us Hwy 441 Suite 310, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Bethesda Hospital West
  • Delray Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Feb 12, 2022
Dr. Ross Regan is a life saver . Exceptionally excellent. God bless
Adel iskander — Feb 12, 2022
Photo: Dr. Reagan Ross, MD
About Dr. Reagan Ross, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760640205
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Vascular Surgery, University of Florida
Residency
  • General Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Reagan Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ross works at Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ross’s profile.

Dr. Ross has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

