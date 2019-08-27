Dr. Reagan Quan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reagan Quan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reagan Quan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Locations
Inova Medical Group8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 800, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Quan is amazing! Such a caring doctor with plenty of bedside manners. He operated on my abdominal aortic aneurysm and did a fantastic job. I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Reagan Quan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quan has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quan speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Quan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.