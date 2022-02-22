Dr. Reade De Leacy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Leacy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reade De Leacy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reade De Leacy, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Endovascular Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. De Leacy works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors Queens2520 30th Ave Fl 5, Astoria, NY 11102 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cerebrovascular Center at Mount Sinai1450 Madison Ave # 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Mount Sinai West1000 10th Ave # 3, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was so lucky to find Dr DeLeacy he recommended a procedure for lower back pain and got me on my feet with minimal recovery time,He is also very caring and understanding to all my inquiries, I highly recommended him,
About Dr. Reade De Leacy, MD
- Endovascular Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hosp|Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital In New York City|Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City, New York,|Qscan Radiology Clinics|St Vincent'S Hospital|St. Vincent's Hospital
- Princess Alexandra Hosp|Princess Alexandra Hospital
- Gold Coast Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
