Super Profile

Dr. Reade De Leacy, MD

Endovascular Neurosurgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reade De Leacy, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Endovascular Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. De Leacy works at Mount Sinai Doctors Queens in Astoria, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors Queens
    2520 30th Ave Fl 5, Astoria, NY 11102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cerebrovascular Center at Mount Sinai
    1450 Madison Ave # 1, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Mount Sinai West
    1000 10th Ave # 3, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Stroke
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Acute Stroke
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain

Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Angiography Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Aneurysms - Multiple Congenital Anomaly Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lymphatic Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Embolization Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Reade De Leacy, MD

    Specialties
    • Endovascular Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1982045845
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hosp|Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital In New York City|Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City, New York,|Qscan Radiology Clinics|St Vincent'S Hospital|St. Vincent's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Princess Alexandra Hosp|Princess Alexandra Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Gold Coast Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reade De Leacy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Leacy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Leacy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Leacy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. De Leacy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Leacy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Leacy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Leacy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

