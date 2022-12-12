See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Roseburg, OR
Sleep Medicine
3 (8)
30 years of experience
Dr. Razvan Gosman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Gosman works at Centennial Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists of Roseburg
    2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gosman to family and friends

Dr. Gosman's Office & Staff

  Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  Staff friendliness and courteousness
  Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gosman

  Level of trust in provider's decisions
  How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  How well provider listens and answers questions
  Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  Your gender:
  Your age group:
  Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

About Dr. Razvan Gosman, MD

  • Sleep Medicine
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1407832868
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
  • Pulmonary Disease
  • Mercy Medical Center

Dr. Gosman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gosman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gosman works at Centennial Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Dr. Gosman’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gosman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gosman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

