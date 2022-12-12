Dr. Gosman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razvan Gosman, MD
Overview
Dr. Razvan Gosman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Gosman works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists of Roseburg2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gosman?
I would like to thank Dr. Gorman for all of his help . I was having trouble with my old machine. He helped me to get set up with a new machine , and a newer style chinstrap. That did the trick. I am sleeping much better now. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Razvan Gosman, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407832868
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gosman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gosman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gosman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gosman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gosman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.