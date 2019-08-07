Dr. Razvan Dadu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dadu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Razvan Dadu, MD
Overview
Dr. Razvan Dadu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
Locations
Comprehensive Heart Care925 Gessner Rd Ste 630, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 465-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dadu is passionate and diligent. He is driven yet sincere. He performed a TAVR procedure on my 85 yr. old mother. He was very clear on risks and explained everything very thoroughly. He walked us through the process and I felt like we both mattered. He made us feel very comfortable and checked in frequently. He could teach a lot in the way of "bedside manner". His manners are phenomenal. My mother went through the procedure and is doing great. She feels wonderful and was released the next afternoon. An aortic valve replacement and a wonderful doctor. What more could you ask for? A++++
About Dr. Razvan Dadu, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
- Bridgeport Hosp/Yale U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dadu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dadu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dadu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dadu has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dadu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dadu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dadu.
