Dr. Razvan Dadu, MD

Cardiology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Razvan Dadu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr

Dr. Dadu works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Heart Care
    925 Gessner Rd Ste 630, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 465-3535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 07, 2019
    Dr. Dadu is passionate and diligent. He is driven yet sincere. He performed a TAVR procedure on my 85 yr. old mother. He was very clear on risks and explained everything very thoroughly. He walked us through the process and I felt like we both mattered. He made us feel very comfortable and checked in frequently. He could teach a lot in the way of "bedside manner". His manners are phenomenal. My mother went through the procedure and is doing great. She feels wonderful and was released the next afternoon. An aortic valve replacement and a wonderful doctor. What more could you ask for? A++++
    Kerri Larson — Aug 07, 2019
    About Dr. Razvan Dadu, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1427201375
    Education & Certifications

    • Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
    • Bridgeport Hosp/Yale U
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Razvan Dadu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dadu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dadu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dadu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dadu works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dadu’s profile.

    Dr. Dadu has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dadu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dadu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dadu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dadu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dadu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

