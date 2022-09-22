Overview

Dr. Razmig Haladjian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dearborn Heights, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.



Dr. Haladjian works at Michigan Institute Pain Mgmt in Dearborn Heights, MI with other offices in Brownstown Twp, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.