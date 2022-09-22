Dr. Razmig Haladjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haladjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Razmig Haladjian, MD
Dr. Razmig Haladjian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dearborn Heights, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.
Triton Behavorial Health LLC24430 Ford Rd Ste B, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Directions (313) 565-6782
Mipc Physical Therapy19725 Allen Rd Bldg 1, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 479-7246
Turn Key Anesthesia Pllc24420 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Directions (313) 202-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
I would highly recommend Dr. Haladijuan. He is one of the best doctors I have ever had. I trust him 100%. He is fair and thorough. He listens and best of all helps you get out of pain. I will only go to him.
About Dr. Razmig Haladjian, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine
