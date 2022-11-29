Overview

Dr. Razib Khaund, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Khaund works at MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Pawtucket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.