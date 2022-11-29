Dr. Razib Khaund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Razib Khaund, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Razib Khaund, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Khaund works at
Locations
Pawtucket Office111 Brewster St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 729-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khaund Love him he is the Best and very knowledgeable in his field
About Dr. Razib Khaund, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Assamese
- 1497733547
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Med Hospital
- Brown U/Miriam Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
