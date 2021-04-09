See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Razia Sheikh, MD

Pediatrics
1.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Razia Sheikh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Medical Center

Dr. Sheikh works at SHEIKH RAZIA MD in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Healthcare Network
    3505 E Shields Ave, Fresno, CA 93726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 226-4266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 09, 2021
    .
    — Apr 09, 2021
    About Dr. Razia Sheikh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518066083
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Internship
    • howard university hospital
