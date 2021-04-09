Dr. Razia Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Razia Sheikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Razia Sheikh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Medical Center
Dr. Sheikh works at
Locations
-
1
Family Healthcare Network3505 E Shields Ave, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 226-4266
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheikh?
.
About Dr. Razia Sheikh, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1518066083
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- howard university hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Dr. Sheikh speaks Arabic and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.