Overview

Dr. Razia Akhtar, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Akhtar works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

