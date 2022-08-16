See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wellington, FL
Dr. Razan Alif, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Razan Alif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. 

Dr. Alif works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida in Wellington, FL with other offices in Greenacres, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MSPB Internal Medicine - Dr. Levin & Dr. Schwartz
    10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 795-0016
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches Inc.
    5700 Lake Worth Rd Ste 204, Greenacres, FL 33463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 795-0016

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Boil
Bursitis
Diabetes Type 2
Boil
Bursitis
Diabetes Type 2

Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 16, 2022
    I've read all the reviews on Dr. Alif and I would agree with every good thing they are saying about Dr. Alif. My husband and my mother-in-law both see Dr. Alif. My mother-in-law can be stubborn and Dr. Alif was very attentative and caring with her and able to break thru her tough shell. She goses beyond the norm to try to get to the bottom of the situations so she can perscribe the best solutions. With my husband, she was able to figure out a medical problem that he has had for a while before any of the other Dr. he has seen. I would highly recommend her.
    Shelly — Aug 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Razan Alif, MD
    About Dr. Razan Alif, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407389323
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alif has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

