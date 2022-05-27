Overview

Dr. Raza Zaidi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Zaidi works at Champaign Dental Group in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Glen Cove, NY, Huntington, NY and Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Laparotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.