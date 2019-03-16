Dr. Raza Orakzai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orakzai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raza Orakzai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raza Orakzai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from The Aga Khan University Medical College and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Orakzai works at
Office1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Office11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Khavari Raz MD15243 Vanowen St Ste 203, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions
Very courteous and informative. Made me feel at ease with a scary diagnosis.
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1083871180
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- The Aga Khan University Medical College
- St. Clare Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Orakzai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Orakzai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Orakzai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orakzai has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orakzai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Orakzai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orakzai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orakzai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orakzai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.