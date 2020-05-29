Overview

Dr. Raza Khan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals



Dr. Khan works at Community Hospital in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.