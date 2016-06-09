Overview

Dr. Raza Khan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Khan works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Stricture, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.