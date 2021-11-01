Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Hashmi works at
Locations
-
1
Cresthaven Internal Medicine Associates6799 Great Oaks Rd Ste 250, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 821-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hashmi?
Dr Hashmi is treating my husband for a rare autoimmune disease. Dr Hashmi is curious to know what knowledge you have of the disease and then throughly explains the disease and treatment. He encourages questions. He seems truly concerned about the patient. He is very punctual, which is rare in the medical field. I would highly recommend Dr Hashmi.
About Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1700089521
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Weiss Meml Hosp/U Ill
- King Edward Medical University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashmi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashmi works at
Dr. Hashmi has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.