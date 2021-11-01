Overview

Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Hashmi works at Cresthaven Internal Medicine Associates in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.