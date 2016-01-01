Overview

Dr. Raza Hamdani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital and Heartland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hamdani works at Bajwa Family Medicine in Aurora, IL with other offices in Yorkville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.