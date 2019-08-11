See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Raza Ahmad, MD

Sports Medicine
Overview

Dr. Raza Ahmad, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Ahmad works at Betesh/Rubin/Vrooman in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Delancey Internal Medicine
    800 Walnut St Fl 17, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-3523
    J Edwin Wood Clinic
    700 Spruce St Ste 304, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-3521

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 11, 2019
    Dr. Ahmad is a very bright, caring physician who genuinely cares about his patients. He takes his TIME and LISTENS to any concerns the patient might have! I highly recommend him!
    Judy Spiller — Aug 11, 2019
    About Dr. Raza Ahmad, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558631713
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad works at Betesh/Rubin/Vrooman in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ahmad’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

