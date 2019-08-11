Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raza Ahmad, MD
Dr. Raza Ahmad, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Delancey Internal Medicine800 Walnut St Fl 17, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-3523
J Edwin Wood Clinic700 Spruce St Ste 304, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-3521
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Ahmad is a very bright, caring physician who genuinely cares about his patients. He takes his TIME and LISTENS to any concerns the patient might have! I highly recommend him!
- Sports Medicine
- English
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
