Overview

Dr. Rayudu Jujjavarapu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hopewell, VA. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Jujjavarapu works at Tri-City Surgical Associates in Hopewell, VA with other offices in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.