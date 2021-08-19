Dr. Rayson Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rayson Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rayson Yang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ.
Locations
Shore Heart Group PA1820 State Route 33 Ste 4B, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (609) 971-3300
Shore Heart Group35 Beaverson Blvd Ste 9B, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 262-4262
Shore Heart Group PA9 Mule Rd Ste E1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 281-1101
Southern Ocean Womens Health115 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 971-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Yang for a long while now, since 2014. He is a very good and compassionate man. Very easy to talk to and answers all my questions. My husband had a massive heart attack in 2016 and the only doctor I wanted for his care also was Dr. Yang. My husband is doing very well now for the grace of our lord and Dr. Yang. This man is a great Cardiologist.
About Dr. Rayson Yang, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.