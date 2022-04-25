See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Rayshad Oshtory, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Rayshad Oshtory, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.

Dr. Oshtory works at Pacific Heights Spine Center in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rayshad Oshtory MD Inc.
    2100 Webster St Ste 314, San Francisco, CA 94115 (415) 737-0555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 25, 2022
    Dr. Oshtory was great. He was careful to understand my back problem. Professional, caring and 100% competent. He's a very impressive surgeon.
    Jim Stafford — Apr 25, 2022
    About Dr. Rayshad Oshtory, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023204815
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University Medical Center
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rayshad Oshtory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oshtory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oshtory has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oshtory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oshtory works at Pacific Heights Spine Center in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Oshtory’s profile.

    Dr. Oshtory has seen patients for Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oshtory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oshtory. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oshtory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oshtory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oshtory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

