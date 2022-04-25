Dr. Rayshad Oshtory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oshtory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rayshad Oshtory, MD
Dr. Rayshad Oshtory, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.
Rayshad Oshtory MD Inc.2100 Webster St Ste 314, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 737-0555
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Oshtory was great. He was careful to understand my back problem. Professional, caring and 100% competent. He's a very impressive surgeon.
About Dr. Rayshad Oshtory, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1023204815
- Stanford University Medical Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Oshtory has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oshtory has seen patients for Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oshtory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
