Dr. Rayne Pang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rayne Pang, MD
Overview
Dr. Rayne Pang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Dr. Pang works at
Locations
-
1
Rayne R Pang MD3524 Torrance Blvd Ste 101, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-8994
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pang?
Dr. Pang is fantastic. He has been treating all three of my children since my oldest was born. He is kind, knowledgeable, and seems to know exactly when to medicate and when to recommend waiting something out. We have been very happy with Dr. Pang and his staff.
About Dr. Rayne Pang, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1902994130
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pang works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.