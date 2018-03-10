Overview

Dr. Raymund Yong, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They graduated from University of Calgary|University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Yong works at Mount Sinai Doctors Queens in Long Island City, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.