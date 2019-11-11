Overview

Dr. Raymund Untalan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Angelo Community Medical Center.



Dr. Untalan works at Shannon Clinic in San Angelo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.